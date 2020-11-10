PS5: Is Sony too greedy about the prices of its games?

According to Hitek, Sony could have priced PS5 games much more expensive than advertised. These could have gone up to 90 euros.

Only 9 short days to wait. 9 days before being able to finally have the PS5 in the hands. At least, for the lucky ones who were able to make their pre-orders and whose wallet allowed them to pay a large sum, despite the high price. Large sum that could again be spent on next-gen console games.

Because yes, when Sony announced the price of its console, few people were surprised. 500 euros for a next-gen console remains quite “normal”. On the other hand, when it comes to games, gamers were crying foul.

Indeed, while the price was 70 euros for the PS4, the PS5 games will be set at 80 euros. A significant increase of 10 euros which aroused the anger of fans. Because for the bigger players, it is a huge budget at the end of the year. And that could prevent some from buying most of the licenses offered.

It makes you wonder up to what price the games of the new generation (the one after the PS5: note) could increase? Our colleagues from Hitek were just asking the question.

But the media also announced that Sony had planned a much more significant increase at the start!

PS5 GAMES SHOULD HAVE HIGHER PRICES

Yes, you read correctly. If you find that 80 euros remains expensive, know that the price could have been even higher according to the media. Without giving a fork, Hitek explains:

“This price increase being so unpopular that publishers prefer to show off. And play the card on a case-by-case basis. Fortunately, Sony has heard reason and limited the increase to 80 € for PS5 games. Or $ 70 in the United States ”.

It remains to be seen whether, over the years, the Japanese firm will not go back to its original idea and set the price of its games at around 100 euros. If this happens, there is no doubt that gamers risk voicing their discontent and boycotting Sony.

But we are still far from it. For the moment, fans will especially rush to the PS5 and enjoy this new technological gem.



