PS5 is already in the hands of some influencers

This Friday, the 23rd, several influencers and analysts from the gaming industry – such as Geoff Keighley, presenter of The Game Awards and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich – shared on their social networks, the first views of the PlayStation 5, presenting all the dimensions of the console boxes and their extra accessories. Check out some of the posts below revealing the initial details about the appearance of the boxes and equipment.
