PS5 initiates registration for the US console reservation

Players who register will receive an email and will have to hurry to avoid running out of their console, Sony advises.

A few months after the launch of PlayStation 5, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not yet announced the price of the console or the date on which it plans to market it. However, the Japanese company has just opened an advance purchase page on its website. Of course, for the moment only for the United States market. He who advises is not a traitor, and Sony warns that the units will be very limited. Therefore, registering will not guarantee the possibility of completing the reservation.

“There will be a limited amount of PlayStation 5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will invite some of our current consumers to be among the first to pre-order one from PlayStation,” they point out on the website. “Reservations for advance purchases will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, so once you get the invitation by email, you are asked to follow the prompts and process quickly.”

Digital model and with physical reader

The registration, which is open for both the reader and digital models, requires the interested party to fill out a simple form in which they must enter their PlayStation ID. Once sent, Sony will contact via email and provide all the details about it. When can you reserve? At the moment it is unknown. The Japanese explained that they would not announce the price by surprise, so it is to be expected that they organize some type of event before the reservations begin to work.

Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will go on sale later this year. Microsoft’s machine already has a more specific date, as those from Redmond announced that their next-generation system would be ready to ship in November. All this in a context in which society and its companies have had to face the coronavirus epidemic, which has altered the normal functioning of people’s daily lives.



