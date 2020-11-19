PS5 in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama and Peru

Finally, the new Sony console arrives in more countries in Latin America. After launching the PlayStation 5 first this November 12 in Australia, Canada, South Korea, the United States, Japan, Mexico and New Zealand, finally this Thursday the 19 will arrive in Europe and the rest of the countries of Latin America.

Where to buy and reserve PS5 in Argentina?

In this country, according to the portal lojueguito.com, this November 19 at 1:00 p.m. a new reservation of the PS5 will be opened with a disk reader and the digital version, after the first pre-sold stock runs out on September 29, same that will be delivered this December 4. The delivery of the second round of presales is scheduled for December 16.

All those interested can get the console with a 4K Blu Ray reader at a suggested price of $ 99,999 and the digital edition at a price of $ 75,999. All consoles can be paid with credit cards and BBVA plastic users can access up to 12 months without interest.

Where to buy and reserve PS5 in Chile?

In a similar way to its neighbor to the south, according to an official statement, the console can only be purchased through pre-purchase online with a start date of December 15 distribution. It should be noted that this is already the third round, since the last

September 18 and October 16 were held the first. The reference prices are $ 649,990 for the most complete version and $ 499,990 for the digital version.



