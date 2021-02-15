PS5: Huawei would seek to compete with the new console!

The PS5 has to worry about. Indeed, the Huawei brand would like to compete with it and enter the game console market.

According to rumors, Huawei would like to enter the game console market. And therefore compete with the PS5.

The creators of the PS5 have to worry. Indeed, since Huawei was placed on the United States’ blacklist, the firm is looking for a solution in order to remain present in the general public market. For the moment, Huawei can count on its range of laptops and smartphones.

However, the new US government, under President Joe Biden, does not seem to decide to lift the embargo. What complicate the life of the Chinese giant. Ouch!

As a result, Huawei would then seek to enter new markets. A message relayed by the Softpedia site indicates that the firm is about to release a game console, known as the MateStation.

While this would be a good idea, these rumors don’t seem very credible to us. First in relation to the message itself. He explains that the game console would be called MateStation. However, this name is already used by Huawei for a product unveiled in 2020: a desktop PC.

In addition, one could wonder about the capacity of Huawei to create a game console. To assemble a game console in 2021, it would at least be necessary to sign a partnership with AMD or Nvidia and it now seems very difficult to do so. do because of the US embargo. In addition, we imagine them having stock to sell to Huawei, even though their components are almost constantly out of stock.

You will understand, the famous PS5 does not risk much yet. Phew!

PS5: THE CONSOLE IS OUT OF STOCK!

Since it was released on November 19, the PS5 has been gaining traction. In the first weeks, some 4 million consoles found a buyer. But after that, stocks became increasingly scarce or even nonexistent.

In question ? A shortage of certain components, from which console manufacturers suffer, in particular the shortage of the ABF substrate, an insulating film necessary for the manufacture of processors. Oh oh…

Indeed, the demand for this material has increased enormously since the democratization of teleworking all over the world. This has led to an increase in purchases of computers and IT tools in general. We suspected it!

This is in addition to the fact that demand is much greater than supply at the moment. However, the stocks of the PS5 will surely be replenished by the end of the year. So don’t panic!

And you, do you already own your PS5? If so, see how lucky you are!