PS5 | How to transfer your data from PS4 to PlayStation 5

Sony includes a message at the bottom of the PS5 box to advise of this option, so that we can easily migrate our data.

The PS5 box will include a small guide with instructions to transfer our data from PS4 to PlayStation 5. As reported by Samit Sarkar, a journalist at Polygon, in the unit received by Sony for analysis purposes we can already see how the packaging of the machine will be. when it hits stores on November 19 in all its angles … including the bottom, which hides an interesting message: how to transfer your data from PS4 to PS5.

How to transfer your data from PS4 to PS5 the easy way

The message on the PS5 box describes the following steps:

a new friend showed up this morning at P̶o̶l̶y̶g̶o̶n̶ ̶H̶Q̶ my apartment photos: front / back / left / right pic.twitter.com/W5HhP09nfh — Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar) October 23, 2020

“You can transfer data to your PS5 console in several ways:

Connect your PS4 and PS5 to the same network.

Connect your PS4 external storage drive to your PS5.

Log into your PS5 with the account created on your PS4. You can transfer data such as game history and trophies, as well as profile and friend information. It is necessary to update your PS5 console to the latest software version ”.

When it comes to saved games, which is surely what worries more people given that PS5 will be backward compatible with 99% of the more than 4000 PS4 games, Sony has officially confirmed that “You can transfer digital games, data game and save games from a PS4 console to a PS5 console using a LAN cable or via a Wi-Fi network. On the other hand, if we already have PS4 games and game data stored on a USB connected to PS4, we can use that same drive as external storage for PS5. In any case, if we are PS Plus members, we will have all the games synchronized in the cloud and it will not be necessary to do anything to migrate the games to PS5.



