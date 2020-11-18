PS5: How to Play PS4 Games on PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 is backward compatible with virtually all PS4 games. We explain how to play them both in physical and digital format.

One of the peculiarities of PS5 is that it is backwards compatible with 99% of the more than 4000 PS4 games. I mean, all but these. Therefore, leaving aside that list of ten titles that cannot be run on the new Sony console, all the others can be enjoyed —some with improvements— on our PlayStation 5. We explain here how to play all your titles from PlayStation 4 on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition.

How to Play PS4 Digital Games on a PlayStation 5

The first thing to make clear is that a PS5 Digital Edition does not have a disc reader. In this way, the PS4 works that you have on your shelf, the discs, cannot be executed on the console; only digital ones. The solution that is compatible with physical discs and the digital library is standard PS5.

Turn on the PS5 console and go to the Game Library icon (icon of the six dots and a controller).

By default, we will see the list with all the PS3, PS4 and PS5 games that we have linked to our account; that is, they have been purchased or downloaded before on previous consoles.

In the Order by option we must select by platform.

Next, we will see all our digital games divided into console (PS3, PS4 or PS5).

If they are not installed, just click, choose the platform if they are titles with PS4 and PS5 versions (such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales) and… play.



