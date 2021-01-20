PS5: How to know if there is stock of PlayStation 5?

We review all possible methods to be attentive to any notice of new stock of PS5 in Spain. Channels, accounts, extensions.

You want a PS5 and either you couldn’t get it after its launch last November, or you have a friend or acquaintance who wants to buy one and get into the new generation of Sony consoles. We are sorry to say that there is no magic wand; the supply of the console is currently well below demand, both in Spain and in the rest of the world. However, there are a number of accounts, tools and channels that can give us a hand to notify us up to the minute, as soon as there is stock in a store again. That is what we are looking for with this article, give you a hand.

Initial considerations: will there be PS5 stock in January? And in February or March?

At this point, it’s easier to answer how to tell if there is stock than when the PS5 will be in stock. Although it may seem obvious, we begin with an explanation so that anyone interested understands how things work with the distribution of units in stores: not all stores receive PS5 units at the same time or in the same quantities.

Needless to say, throughout this article, we will only recommend channels, stores, and tools that we believe to be reliable. According to sources consulted by MeriStation, PlayStation 5 stock is not expected for this month of January, but for February “in small quantities”. If there is any news in this regard, we will notify you. The normal flow of sales is estimated for this spring, mainly because the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit not only in health, but also compromises international production and distribution cycles. Japanese companies have especially suffered from the pandemic in the industrial field.

PS5 stock in Spain: how can we know if there is or will be stock

Having said all the above, let’s move on to the recommendations, which we are going to divide into three types and categories; each with its particularities. Choose the one (or those that) suit you best:

Twitter / Telegram channels that monitor stores.

Official Twitter accounts of specialized stores or department stores.

Monitoring tools via browser extensions.