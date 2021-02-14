PS5: How to have a chance to get the console?

How to finally afford the famous Sony PS5? We take stock of stocks and give you some tips! How to finally get the new Sony console, the PS5!

Since its release at the end of 2020, the Sony console has become as rare as oil! Indeed, the console was a victim of its success.

A success that its inventor visibly underestimated! Thus, few are the lucky ones who were able to get the famous PS5.

Besides, the shortage of the console seems endless. So while waiting for production to return to normal, several rumors are popping up on this subject on the web.

Thus, for the moment, the new console released on November 19 is desired. Since its release, 4 million consoles have been sold worldwide.

But after that, the stocks of the famous machine are becoming increasingly scarce! And that tends to annoy gamers who haven’t had the chance to get the famous console.

So, many rumors are circulating on social networks about stocks. And it is not easy to disentangle the true from the false.

Thus, we know that in January Amazon was to have new stocks. But Amazon France has received very few consoles compared to its European neighbors.

Indeed in Germany, there would be 10 times more PS5! In fact, for a few weeks now, the Amazon France, Germany and Spain sites have been putting in new stocks. So don’t hesitate to take a look every now and then to increase your chances.

HOW TO GET A PS5?

Other sites besides Amazon also have the ability to offer PS5s to their customers. We think of Cdiscount, Auchan, Carrefour, Cultura or even Fnac.

Indeed, many people were able to order from these brands. Boulanger also received stock and would distribute PS5 to “privileged customers”.

Some people are talking about a new wave of stocks in February! Especially at Fnac and other retailers. But for the moment the brands have not confirmed this rumor.

Thus, you will have to keep an eye on their website so as not to miss your chance. We also offer you some tips to optimize your chances.

First, consider creating an alert on reseller sites. Thus, you will be notified as soon as the console is available! You have to be keen!

Do not hesitate to follow the brands on their social networks, especially Twitter! We recommend the JDG count, which is often quick enough to alert you when stock is available.

Also, you can leave the product in your basket to be faster. Also remember to save your information and contact details to be even faster. You must therefore remain attentive and be alert so as not to miss your chance!