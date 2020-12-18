PS5: How to fix console bugs and errors?

Since its release, several bugs and errors have been identified regarding the PS5. Papergeek has just established a guide to “fix” them

She was expected as the Messiah but very quickly disappointed. We are of course talking about the PS5. Indeed, the Sony console was released on November 19. While some have been lucky enough to get their hands on it, others are still scouring the sites to try their luck at a restock. But is it really a good thing to pick up the console now? Since it has several bugs and errors?

It’s not that surprising. All the first consoles, when they were released, presented some technical problems. Fortunately, our colleagues at Papergeek have just established a guide following the problem encountered by players.

Note, for example, that your PS5 can make a high-pitched hum. So the media let it be known, “Maybe it’s about coil whine. Although it does not matter, the coil whine is an annoying and distracting noise ”. However, for this problem, there are no solutions to date …

Some gamers are also having trouble with their console fan. Be aware that even if this is the same PS5 as your friend or someone else, they might not have the same fan. So that’s why one console can make noise and not another.

To alleviate this concern, Papergeek advises: “Put the PS5 in a better ventilated area, with more space around it, without putting anything on or under it. ”

ADDRESSING THE CONCERNS AND BUGS OF THE PS5

Now let’s come to the problem of connecting to the PSN. For this, several solutions exist: “check your Internet connection and try again.” You can also check the status of the PSN service to see if there is a problem with the Sony servers. ”

The media also recalled that when a new game is released, on PS5 or others, servers can sometimes have difficulty responding. You must therefore know how to be patient if you are faced with this problem.

If your console were to shut down completely unexpectedly, that is a big problem. In this case, you are unfortunately going to have to put your PS5 in good hands. Since it is most likely an internal power failure or problem …

There are still many other issues with the Sony console, but these are the main ones facing gamers today. Hoping to have been able to answer the questions of some.



