PS5: How to Download Free Games on PS5 and PS Plus

We explain how to access the free games section of the PS Store from your PlayStation 5 as well as downloading PS Plus games.

PS5 is here. Sony’s new generation console goes on sale this November 19 in Spain and it does so with a lot of games and improvements thanks to the new hardware; Among them, an SSD memory or a controller that aims to innovate the gaming experience thanks to haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Now, what about free games? We explain how to access them on PS5 and how to download the ones on PS Plus.

How to download free games on PS5

The first and most important thing once you have your PS5 at home is that you create an account on PlayStation Network. That way, you can access the PS Store, Sony’s official digital store built into all PS5 and PS5 Digital Editions. In it there are many categories, but the one that interests us the most is that of free games.

It should be noted that the concept of “free game” has many nuances, given that the vast majority (almost all) maintain a business model based on microtransactions, something especially important for parents or guardians to know who allow minors to play at the console. The term free to play means that the game is free to download, but may include DLC, micropayments, loot boxes, and other methods of financing titles, so developers can monetize their works despite being free.

Turn on your PS5 and log in with your PSN account. Access PlayStation Store from the main menu (icon of the blue PS bag). Scroll down and click on the Free section (see image). Next, you will see a display with a lot of games; It is possible to filter by alphabetical order and other criteria: Fortnite, Warzone, Rocket League, Apex Legends … Download the game you want, but make sure you have enough free GB in the memory of the console (667 GB usable base).



