PS5: how to delete a PSN account on PlayStation 5

Step by step tutorial to learn how to delete a PSN user account on the new Sony console. Internet connection is an almost essential requirement to access any next-generation console.

All this is channeled through a user account, which in the case of PS5 is called PSN (PlayStation Network). In one of our recent tutorials we showed you how to create a completely new account; in this case, instead, we will show you how to eliminate it. Or rather, how to unlink the user from the console, since it cannot be completely removed on PS5.

How to unlink the user from the console

From the main menu go to settings, an option that you can find right in the upper right part of the screen, next to your user’s avatar.

Next, select the option “Users and accounts”

You will notice that there are several options available: “Account, Privacy”, “Link with other services”, “Other”, “Login settings” and “Users”.

Enter this last option and you will be able to see all the users that are currently linked to the console.

In addition to the ability to add a new user, you can unlink the PSN account. Next to the user you want to delete, you will see a garbage-shaped icon. Simply click to complete the procedure, which, as we have already indicated, is not irreversible.

PlayStation 5 is available from November 19 in the Spanish market. With its arrival, the launch of the new generation consoles is completed, that is, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Both Sony and Microsoft have had difficulties when it comes to coping with the enormous demand for consoles. Taking into account the current situation, marked by the coronavirus crisis, the stock has not been as numerous as in other launches. Therefore, purchases could only be made through reservations.



