PS5: How long do games take to load?

We show in video the time it takes to load Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5. Insomniac Games demonstrates the potential of the SSD.

The SSD unit that incorporates PS5 allows us to load games at a significantly higher speed than what we are used to on PS4. It is not something that takes you by surprise; However, we can already show you how long top-of-the-line titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales take.

As you can see in the video under this paragraph, less than 5 seconds pass from when we press the start button in the menu until we control Miles. We have, therefore, more than 15 seconds of footage flying over the rooftops of Manhattan.

On the other hand, from when we start the game until the menu appears, only 4 seconds pass. Speed ​​is night and day compared to Marvel’s Spider-Man of 2018. And during the game we won’t find a single more charge. What you see is the only thing that will take control away from you during your game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: verdict

Insomniac Games’ debut on PS5 has received an 8.5 out of 10. In our analysis, Francisco Alberto Serrano alluded to the fact that it is not “a sequel with aspirations to leave its own mark or mark a turning point”, although it is also not “disguised DLC.” The game shows “symptoms” that the studio “understands the elements that it has to address in order to build something even more special”. “Meanwhile, we will enjoy the personality of Miles, the advantages and comforts that PS5 gives us -like that instant charge- and the enormous pleasure that is always flying through the skies of Manhattan with this magnificent implementation of the arachnid abilities that he has created. Insomniac ”, he concludes.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will arrive in our country on November 12 on PS5 and PS4. If you choose the new generation version, you will have to wait a little longer to release it next to the launch of the console on November 19.



