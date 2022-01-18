PS5: Hori Introduces The OCTA Controller And The Alpha Fighting Stick For Fighting Games

PS5: The brand specialized in gaming peripherals has presented two controllers specially designed for the most demanding gamers. Hori, the brand specialized in gaming peripherals, has presented two controllers specially designed for the most demanding fighting game players. These are the new Fighting Commander OCTA and Fighting Stick Alpha for PS5, although they are also fully compatible with PC and PS4. This is how the company has presented it through its official channels and those of PlayStation, sharing its main characteristics, several images and its prices.

Fight at the highest level with Hori’s new controllers

Thus, the Fighting Commander OCTA is a new controller specifically designed to achieve maximum performance in fighting games without resorting to a fight stick. So much so, that it incorporates the best accessories and an ergonomic design such as a high quality d-pad, 6 front action buttons and great robustness for the most demanding and prolonged gaming sessions.

For its part, the Fighting Stick Alpha is a complete fight stick with the possibility of disassembling its main components for maintenance and cleaning, stick and 8 action buttons of Hayabusa origin and the guarantee of offering great precision, responsiveness and solidity. . In addition, it offers the possibility of exchanging your illustrations.

Both Hori’s Fighting Commander OCTA and Fighting Stick Alpha for PlayStation 5 (both officially licensed by Sony), but also compatible with PC and PlayStation 4, will be available soon for $59.99 and $199.99. , respectively.