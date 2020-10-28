PS5 honors explorers in new TV ad

The video delves into the concept of exploration that all players undergo when visiting virtual worlds. The launch of the new generation is getting closer and closer.

Although Microsoft will be the first to move, Sony Interactive Entertainment and its PS5 will not take too long. The Japanese company has just published a new television spot, already designed for the arrival of the machine on the market. Under the motto of “Playing has no limits”, the Japanese embrace the concept of exploration for the discovery of new worlds. “There are no limits to where we go. We are explorers ”, they say on the official PlayStation Twitter account.

Eric Lempel, Vice President of PlayStation Worldwide Marketing, explained the announcement on the Official PlayStation Blog. “We are only a couple of weeks away from the launch of PlayStation 5 and we can’t wait for you to experience the next generation of interactive entertainment,” he begins. “The launch of each new PlayStation console is a special moment.”

Tribute to explorers

According to Lempel, his goal is for the ad to be epic and iconic, a video that “really represents our desire to go further.” Also, they wanted it to evoke the excitement that gamers are going to have when they test the console. “The theme of the ad is centered around the idea of ​​exploration. There is a desire in all of us to explore and discover new possibilities ”, not only in video games. The manager says that everyone wants to go to places they have not visited, “see what they have never seen.”

In the spot, they tell a story that serves as a tribute to explorers from the past who did everything possible to achieve the extraordinary. “Finally, we needed an iconic voice to narrate this unique spot,” so they opted for Travis Scott.

PS5 will go on sale on November 12 in the North American, Mexican and Japanese markets, while Spain and the rest of European countries will have to wait until November 19.



