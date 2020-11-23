PS5 has sold ALL units produced, says Sony

The last week marked the launch of the PlayStation 5 in a new wave of markets around the globe, completing Sony’s plans to spread its new platform across all continents. And, in the words of the company itself, it is already sold out.

“Everything has already been sold. Absolutely all units were purchased. I spent part of the time last year trying to ensure that we could generate sufficient demand for the product and now in terms of my knowledge as an executive I am spending a lot more time trying to increase the number of units to meet the demand, ”said Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation division on Sony, to the Russian website TASS (via Push Square).

