PS5 has an error in downloading video games

A new PS5 bug causes video games to get stuck in the waiting line to download

PS5 suffers from a download bug that causes games and applications to be stuck in a “Queue to Download” or error state, with the only current solution apparently to restore the factory settings of the console.

The bug, which has been reported by three IGN members, among many reports that appear, appears to occur when a product download is set up for the first time. The bug can apparently take two forms, either by adding the game / app to the download queue or, as if it had suffered a download error. Both will ask you to check the Downloads menu, but then it doesn’t show anything.

The result is that your game is stuck in limbo: it will not download and cannot be canceled or re-downloaded. In all cases, the PlayStation 5 library will show that you are the owner of the game / application, but checking the PS5 Store will tell you that it is not and will ask you to buy it.

Downloading video games on the PS5

A large number of reports have been gathered on this bug affecting the PS5 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (with the PS4 version apparently downloading normally), others encountered the problem when trying to download Godfall, and we have seen bug reports affecting Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Remastered, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and the Disney + app. So far, the bug has apparently only affected games or apps with a specific PS5 version.

Activision recommends a factory reset to those who contacted about the Call of Duty issue, and that did resolve the issue for an IGN staff member. Other users have reported that a factory reset also solved the problem but the reality is that many will hate erasing their console and downloading their games again, however, no other solution has yet been found at the time of writing this article.



