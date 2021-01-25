PS5: Ghost of Tsushima is eagerly awaited by game fans!

Fans of the Ghost of Tsushima video game would love to see this masterpiece land on PS5. And it could very well happen …

Available since July 17, 2020 on PS4, Ghost of Tsushima then emerges as one of the revelations of the year. Thus, the very many fans of the video game are asking for a PS5 version.

Released in the middle of last year, Ghost of Tsushima has won over gamers. No one expected such success! And neither does Sony.

It must be said that the video game sends very heavy. In terms of graphics, adventure, immersion and gameplay, it’s flawless!

The story therefore takes place in Japan in 1274, during the Kamakura period. But this is not a faithful recreation of the latter.

You play as Jin Sakai, a young samurai with a clear goal: to avenge his people for the Mongol invasion. The players thus engage in very intense sword fights, but above all, very technical.

Very quickly Ghost of Tsushima then found its place in the hearts of the latter. Everyone’s agreeing to the PS4 exclusivity!

They have only one wish, to see it land on PS5. And to their delight, it could very well happen.

Indeed, the director of the American studio Sucker Punch Productions recently made an announcement that speaks volumes …

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA MAY SEE THE DAY ON PS5!

Not long ago, Dave Molloy made a very big announcement. “I am currently working on the Ghost of Tsushima game for Sony PS5. ”

But the director of the American studio Sucker Punch Productions, a few minutes later, corrected his message by: “I am currently working on the game Ghost of Tsushima for Sony PlayStation.”

Is this a mistake on his part? For fans of the video game, there is no doubt about it. The developers are therefore working on a next-gen version.

But what can we expect then? Some are talking about a sequel, while others are pushing the idea of ​​a remaster, like Spider-Man Marvel.

One thing is certain then, whether it is one or the other, the stocks of the new Ghost of Tsushima will not last long. Everyone is asking for it!

But before you can play the game to come, you must already have the opportunity to get a PS5 … As you probably know, the new gem from Sony is not roaming the streets!

Stocks of the coveted new console have still not been replenished, and gamers are starting to get impatient. So you’ll have to stay tuned if you want to buy one as soon as possible.