PS5 Gets Update That Fixes DualSense Battery Bug

PS5: This Wednesday (9), Sony released a new update for PlayStation 5, putting the video game system in a new version. However, the main news is the fact that this update also involves DualSense control for the platform.

According to reports that are running the network, after connecting the control to receive the update, the accessory’s battery icon starts to work correctly, without indicating at all times that it needs a new charge even when the battery is on complete.

Have you already installed this update? Notice the change in the PS5 controller? Leave your message in the space below for comments.