PS5 Gets New Update With Performance Improvements

PS5: The PlayStation 5 doesn’t live only with big updates. Today (7) Sony released a small firmware update with only 973 MB in size, now available for download for all PS5 owners!

Firmware 21.02-04.02.00 is described on the official website only as something that “enhances system performance”, which of course is a good thing, but there is no more concrete information yet on what exactly it does behind the scenes of the console.

New PlayStation 5 firmware 21.02-04.02.00 is out It does the thinghttps://t.co/PZlbWv1coH pic.twitter.com/uHmrdANQti — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 7, 2021

This isn’t the first time Sony has used this exact description for their firmware updates, so the most noteworthy thing here is the fact that this was the first patch released after the massive September update, which includes a number of technical and interface improvements.

It probably won’t be long before we see other updates worthy of note, as Sony itself has admitted that its newest console still needs to receive a number of features that are still missing.

What would you most like to see in future updates? Are you satisfied with your PlayStation 5 these days? Let us know in the comments below!