PS5 Gets Firmware Update With Performance Improvements

PS5: Today (1) Sony released one more firmware update for the PlayStation 5 console, so you can download the 21.02-04.50.00 update right now! Unfortunately, there’s nothing very noteworthy about it other than the good old vague promise about “performance improvements”.

There isn’t any other relevant information in the brief patch notes, so the most curious thing here is to remember that this is already the third small update that the PS5 has received since the arrival of the big patch 21.02-04.00.00, when the possibility to increase the Internal system storage has been applied.

If you need to program a little or you don’t have the fastest internet in the world, it’s worth mentioning that this update weighs about 914MB, so it’s good to speed up this download as soon as you start the console so as not to waste time and not disturb your game.

