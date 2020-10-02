PS5 games will be released in Spain before console

On November 12 we can start buying PlayStation 5 titles, which is the release date of the console in the United States and other countries.

Sony will put PS5 video games on sale in Spain on November 12, one week before the official arrival of the console in our country and the rest of Europe. This day corresponds to the release date of PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition in territories such as the United States, Japan or Mexico; so that, although the new generation does not start in these lands until November 19, their games will have a simultaneous global launch.

The information, confirmed by Sony to our Vandal colleagues, thus clarifies the situation we saw earlier this week with intergenerational PS4 and PS5 video games on the PS Store, such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, whose Release date on PlayStation 4 was November 12, while the PS5 appeared for November 19.

Sackboy and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 Also Out November 12

According to the information, below we leave the list with the games that we can buy in Spain as of November 12; which are in effect a total of seven days ahead of the arrival at the console stores. They will, however, be titles in the catalog of departure games for the new generation of Sony consoles. In alphabetical order:

Demon’s Souls Remake

Destruction All Stars

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 5

Fortnite

Godfall

Just Dance 2021

Man eater

Marvel’s Avengers

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Watch Dogs: Legion

To learn more about PS5, which already allows you to reserve PlayStation Studios titles on the PS Store, we recommend consulting our current section dedicated to the console. These are the games confirmed for the output of the machine, which will be priced at 499 euros for its model with a disc reader and 399 euros for the PS5 Digital Edition version.



