PS5 game Returnal’s release date has been announced!

The release date has been given for the PS5 exclusive game Returnal. Sony takes special games developed for PlayStation very seriously. Special games can sell consoles and Sony is aware of this. Is Returnal a game that can sell a console? We’ll see him when he comes out.

PS5 exclusive game Returnal will be released on March 19, 2021

The game mechanically puts you in the resurrection cycle. Returnal is a rogue-like game with a ÜŞN camera angle. Your character starts out stronger with each resurrection than before. The graphics of the game look very good. Some enemy designs in particular are reminiscent of the cthulhu universe.

In addition, the developer of the game Housemarque stated that they have benefited from all the blessings of the PS5. Thanks to the haptic vibration motors of DualSense, players will be able to feel as if all the interaction on the dangerous planet is in the palm of your hand. With its fast loading times and eye-catching graphics, Returnal will debut on PS5 on March 19, 2021.



