PS5 Game Handle May Get PS4 Support for DualSense

Although the DualSense joystick, which was attempted to connect to the PlayStation 4, was disappointing in the review conducted by a YouTuber, the fact that its microphone was connected to the PS4 was an indication that it may offer backward compatibility in the future.

Sony will officially launch the next generation game console PlayStation 5 in about three weeks, and PlayStation 5’s review products have already been sent to YouTubers and game publishers. YouTuber Austin Evans posted a box opening + review video for the joystick DualSense, though not for the PlayStation 5, and discovered a clue to a future feature related to DualSense.

Sony has not announced a backward compatibility feature for DualSense, the official joystick for PlayStation 5. Therefore, Dual Sense is not expected to work with PlayStation 4. However, YouTuber Evans is trying to connect the DualSense to the PlayStation 4 in his review, and even though the joystick cannot connect to the console, he succeeds in connecting the microphone. This indicates that Sony may bring a backwards compatibility for DualSense in the future.

Evans also tried connecting the DualSense to an Xbox, and unsurprisingly, it was not successful. However, DualSense can successfully connect to a Windows computer or an Android smartphone. So when you buy a PlayStation 5, you will be able to play different games with DualSense by connecting the joystick to your computer or Android phone.

Another detail Evans discovered in DualSense is the texture on the back of the joystick. Sony has designed the handle with a rough surface so that the game handle does not slip out of the hand easily. However, this roughness consists of square, triangle, round and cross icons in the button icons of the PlayStation game handle instead of random indentations. We can say that Sony has revealed a nice detail at this point.

Austin Evans does not just examine the exterior of DualSense, but opens it up and starts a “deeper” study. Accordingly, the PlayStation 5 joystick DualSense contains a considerably smaller battery of 1,560 mAh. There are also two microphones to offer active noise cancellation during voice communication.

Austin Evans’s DualSense video



