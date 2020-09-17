PS5 for R $ 4499 in digital print in Brazil

Sony today revealed the date and prices of the PS5 in the world: the console arrives on 12 November in selected countries (United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea) and on 19 on the rest of the world . In a statement to Voxel, Sony confirmed that the video game will reach the Brazilian lands on November 19 for R $ 4,499 (version without disc) and R $ 4,999 (version with disc)

Therefore, the PlayStation 5 will follow the recommended dates and will be launched in the Brazilian market on the 1st of the world, with pre-sales starting tomorrow (September 17th).

And the price of PS5 in Brazil?

The digital version will cost R $ 4,499 and the version with Blu-ray Ultra HD player will come with the price of R $ 4,999.

PS5 games prices

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – R $ 349.90 (suggested prices)

Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – R $ 349.90 (suggested prices)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – R $ 249.90 (suggested prices)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – R $ 349.90 (suggested prices)

Sackboy A Great Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – R $ 299.90 (suggested prices)

PS5 accessories price

DualSense ™ wireless control (unit) – $ 499 (suggested price)

PULSE 3D ™ Wireless Headset – with support for 3D audio and dual noise-canceling microphones – R $ 599 (suggested price)

HD camera – with dual 1080p lenses for players to broadcast their epic gaming moments – R $ 449 (suggested price)

Media Control – to browse movies and streaming services with ease – R $ 199 (suggested price)

