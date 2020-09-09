PS5: First look at the covers of Returnal, Demon’s Souls

Not all of them are final, but at least they give us an idea about how they will look when we hold them in our hands.

The scent of the new generation is in the air, although for now only Microsoft has revealed the launch date and the price of its two console models, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Sony Interactive Entertainment, meanwhile, remains waiting for a more propitious moment. That does not mean that there is no news about PlayStation 5, even through leaks, this time from the hand of Amazon Australia. The store has shown the covers of Gran Turismo 7, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Destruction All-Stars, Returnal and Demon’s Souls.

Not all of them are final, as the cover art for Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls and Destruction All-Stars specifies the possibility of having the art changed for launch. Amazon Australia has also leaked two new images of Demon’s Souls Remake, although in both cases it has erased the evidence of the crime. Fortunately, Internet users have rescued all the material before it was removed.

No news on PS5

PlayStation 5 has hardly shown any signs of life since the presentation made in June. Since then, rumors have exploded, but Sony has limited itself to appearing intermittently, for example, giving journalist Geoff Keighley a DualSense controller for a live hands-on.



