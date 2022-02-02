PS5 Exceeds 17.3 Million Units sold; PS4 Reaches 116.8 Million

PS5: Sony reveals sales figures for the last quarter, ending on December 31, with a PS5 that sells at high speed despite the supply crisis. Sony Corporation has presented this Wednesday the financial report corresponding to the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 (Q3 / FY2021) ended on December 31. The Japanese company has concluded the period with the highest turnover of the year with sales of 3.9 million units of the PS5 family of consoles (600,000 less than in the same period a year ago), which allow the total figure to be raised to 17, 3 million units shipped since its launch last November 2020.

With regard to PlayStation 4, the already veteran domestic platform, adds 200,000 more units during this last quarter, giving a total of 116.8 million units sold since its distant premiere back in late 2013. We are talking about the second most popular console successful in the history of PlayStation; behind only PS2’s 155 million units sold. According to the document, already available on the official website of the Japanese firm, 92.7 million video games have been sold throughout this quarter; of which 11.3 million (12.2%) come from first party video games, those under the PlayStation Studios label or edited directly by them.

If we look at software sales, Sony Corporation reports in its report sales clearly inclined to digital distribution. If last quarter we were talking about a distribution of 62%, this time the percentage remains at 62% of the titles sold which correspond to digital sales and, more specifically, PS Store, the PlayStation ecosystem’s own digital store. In this regard, it can be said that it is the second best Q3 in the history of the PS Store.