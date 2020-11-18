PS5; Everything you need to know about PlayStation

The new Sony console arrives to bring a series of improvements that will be key in our leisure for the next few years.

PlayStation 5 is here and with it Sony’s new bet to evolve its family of consoles, which awakens such good memories in several generations of players. The console lands in Spain this November 19, completing a global launch in the main world markets. But what does this new machine contribute?

Power and agility

One of the main novelties of the technological leap is in an ultra-fast internal memory SSD. No more waiting for the game to load to start, our games will start quickly with the press of a button, without the traditional loading screen that we had already made natural in recent years. The entire experience is intended for us to make the most of our time with her, so that we know that when we sit on the sofa, we will immediately enjoy our favorite game during the time that our daily chores leave us.

In addition to this, the technological leap compared to PS4 will allow much more detailed games, with better resolutions, more fluid and with larger worlds. PS5 is committed to an immersion on and off the screen with a new 3D Audio technology that will allow us to clearly identify where the sounds we hear come from; and with a new control, the DualSense, whose haptic vibration system and its speaker will allow us to “feel” the surfaces we step on and the tension of the trigger of the weapon we carry.



