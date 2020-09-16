PS5 event: time and PlayStation 5 live tracking

We tell you what time, where to follow and how to watch the PlayStation Showcase for PS5 on September 16 live and live online, where the launch games will be revealed.

The time has come: the PlayStation Showcase where we will know the launch games of PlayStation 5 is here. Sony Interactive Entertainment will broadcast on the night of this Wednesday, September 16, the expected presentation event prior to the launch of the console; a meeting from which we will know not only the lineup of PS5 exit titles, but perhaps also the price and the release date.

PS5 PlayStation Showcase: September 16 Live at 10:00 PM (CEST)

The MeriStation community has already made its bets, but now it is Sony that has to respond to Microsoft after revealing the price and date of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The PlayStation Showcase will be a previously recorded digital conference that will be broadcast on Direct from 10pm (Spanish peninsular time) through Twitch and YouTube; Also on the MeriStation YouTube channel in Spanish.



