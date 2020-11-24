PS5: error rotating discs every hour for no reason

The user community reports a new problem so that Sony can identify it and find a possible solution. After several days on sale, the community of PS5 users is identifying certain problems in some cases.

Some are related to error codes, excessive noise such as ‘Coil Whip’ and, according to numerous players, also one referring to the standard model disc player, which spins Blu-rays every hour for no reason.

Some PS5 spins discs even though they are not active

This problem, impossible in the PS5 Digital Edition solution due to its absence of a disc reader, is based on an unexpected noise every hour from the disc reader when we have a game inserted but we do not use it. Therefore, even if we are playing other digital titles, once an hour the player starts playing at high intensity to turn (and read) the disc that is inserted in the console, at that moment inactive, for about twenty seconds.

“I have the Ghost of Tsushima disc on my PS5 right now and it starts spinning even if I’m playing Spider-Man and Demon’s Souls,” reports a user on Reddit, whose thread features users who share that experience. In ResetERA there are also cases with this same problem, which is not serious or worrisome for those who have been affected, but which may be solved with some kind of firmware update.

Another possible option is that there is a reason for this bug, although we have not been able to officially verify that it is extended to all PS5 consoles. In our case, which is what we can talk about closely, it has not happened during the first days with the console. We have had a PS5 disc inserted into the player while using other titles and, for now at least, we have not identified that problem.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, sold out in Spain and most countries

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are available around the world, although the availability of units is very limited and it is really difficult to find a console at the moment in countries like Spain. Here’s the full list of launch games.



