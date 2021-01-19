PS5: eBay confirms removal of fake ads from PS 5

The sale and purchase portal witnessed excessive speculation during the first weeks after the launch of the console. They take actions.

eBay, a well-known portal for buying and selling products through direct sale or by bid, has published a statement regarding the huge number of PS5 listings since the launch of the new Sony console last November. As they indicate, they have worked hard to identify and eliminate those ads of a fraudulent nature; regardless of its price.

The main problem with those ads was not their price, since selling a console for $ 1,000 or $ 2,000 is not illegal, according to eBay policies (although it is susceptible to criticism for possible ethical and moral conflicts); The problem is that some of those ads did not really send a PS5, but empty boxes, which does pose a serious problem for the buyer as it is a product that does not correspond to the item purchased.

eBay refunded PS5 purchases with empty boxes

eBay is committed to continuing to take action to remove the appearance of these ads and to ensure a refund policy for all buyers whose item is ultimately not as promised.

“We have taken steps to remove fraudulent listings from our store. For any purchase, but with special emphasis on high-priced or high-demand items, we recommend that buyers be careful and read the listing description carefully, ”they begin by saying.

And he adds: “Buyers who receive an item that is not as described are entitled to a refund through our eBay Money Back Guarantee, provided the transaction is completed on eBay.” In addition, the store “is committed to providing a secure online shopping experience to millions of people around the world; our protection services include state-of-the-art tools to monitor and detect listings on the website and robust systems to select and verify new members ”, the statement concludes, making it clear that users who bought a PS5 with an empty box saw their money from return.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are now available worldwide, Spain included; although the supply is scarce. There will be reruns in stores soon. Sources consulted by MeriStation assure that between mid-February and the beginning of March there will be a flow more in line with current demand. You can know the status of possible reservations here.