PS5 DualSense support for Steam, pleasing!

PlayStation 5, which went on sale recently, stated that it was quite ambitious on the controller side with DualSense. Combined with Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers features, DualSense can provide vibration and tension according to the environment and the action you take. For this reason, many people thought that Steam would not have DualSense support. However, PS5 DualSense support for Steam has officially been finalized.

Steam already had DualSense support, albeit quite primitively. However, the update is expected to be greatly easier to use.

PS5 DualSense support for Steam finalized

In recent years, many PC users have started to play games with the controller. According to Valve, the number of people playing video games with controllers has doubled compared to last year. 60 percent of users are connected to the game, but play with the controller as an alternative to the keyboard and mouse. The biggest advantage of the controller is that it allows to move away from the screen and gamers can play games more comfortably.

In line with the official statement made by Steam, PS5 DualSense support has been added to the Steam input API. With this support, full support for many basic features such as LED, touchpad, vibration and gyroscope started to be offered. Of course, when it comes to DualSense, it is wondered whether there will be support for features such as Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers. These features will likely remain exclusive to PlayStation 5. At least that’s what many people expect. DualSense support is currently limited to Steam beta users.



