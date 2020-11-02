PS5 DualSense Proves to Work on PS3

Several users test the PS5 DualSense on other platforms. It works on both PS3 and Nintendo Switch, although the latter requires an adapter.

PS5 is just 10 days away from landing in select markets, including the United States. Although in Europe we will have to wait until November 19, some users already have the peripherals of the new generation of PlayStation in their homes. A couple of them put the DualSense to the test. On what platforms will it work?

MidnightMan on YouTube has proven it. As we can see in his video, DualSense works on PS3 when the controller is connected through USB power. However, when you try to do the same on PS4, the console doesn’t recognize it. By Bluetooth connection it manages to connect it as a “wireless controller”, but the controls do not respond.

Several users test the PS5 DualSense on other platforms. It works on both PS3 and Nintendo Switch, although the latter requires an adapter.

PS5 is just 10 days away from landing in select markets, including the United States. Although in Europe we will have to wait until November 19, some users already have the peripherals of the new generation of PlayStation in their homes. A couple of them put the DualSense to the test. On what platforms will it work?

MidnightMan on YouTube has proven it. As we can see in his video, DualSense works on PS3 when the controller is connected through USB power. However, when you try to do the same on PS4, the console doesn’t recognize it. By Bluetooth connection it manages to connect it as a “wireless controller”, but the controls do not respond.

On Windows, MacBook, iPad and iPhone it doesn’t work either, at least via Bluetooth in Remote Play. However, in Windows she was able to get it to work by connecting it by cable. The connection, however, was not optimal.

Another user on Twitter (BrokenGamezHDR) has managed to link his DualSense to Nintendo Switch… and it works. Of course, you need a third party adapter called 8bitdo.

This is Sony’s most revolutionary remote

In this way we opened our impressions of Astro’s Playroom, pre-installed on all PS5s. The title is “a love letter to PlayStation and DualSense” as it presents “the best possible tutorial on the machine.”

There have been few developers who have shared their feelings with the command. In the words of the director of Deathloop, the DualSense had him “completely blown away.” In the case of the Arkane Studios game, we can expect “each weapon to offer a different and unique feel.” A telling example: when one is jammed, you will notice that the triggers will lock. Both adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are the two workhorses of the Dualshock 4 evolution.

As we said at the beginning, PS5 will debut on November 19 in our country.



