PS5: DualSense has problems loading in Sleep Mode

The DualSense on your PS5 may not be charging during Sleep Mode. And this problem can be solved just by changing the configuration of the console’s power system, or even by changing the USB cable.

Here’s how you can solve it:

Changing PS5 power settings

The first option to correct the DualSense charging problem in Sleep Mode is to check and even extend the time the USB port will generate power.

To do this, access the PS5 Settings. Then, go to the System option, then Energy Saving.

Now go to the Available Resources option in Sleep Mode. On the other screen, under Supply Power to USB Ports, there are three options: Always, 3 hours and Disabled. If you think that three hours is not enough to charge the joystick, the ideal is to put the option Always.

Problems with the cable or USB port

If even changing the options above, DualSense is not charging, it may be a problem with a particular USB port on the console. For this, it is recommended that you use the other options (at the back of the video game) and see if the problem persists.

And if none of the above has worked, you can also try using another USB A to USB C cable to charge the console.

DualSense charging station

Finally, there is a last resort that is to purchase a DualSense Charging Station. the Accessory, official from Sony, allows charging up to two joysticks at the same time. However, since the launch of the console, the item has been sold out in most online stores.



