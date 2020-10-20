PS5: DualSense has already arrived in North America store

The device has been seen in some chain stores such as Wallmart, while some are already trying to resell it for a higher price.

The new generation of consoles is about to begin, but the peripherals have not yet been officially released. However, stores are already taking their orders, so it is not surprising that some of the pieces are showing up on warehouse shelves. Several North American users have discovered that the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has already been seen in Wallmart, one of the most important chain stores in the United States. The truth is that the accessories will begin to be sold in this territory from October 30.

As there is no launch without mischief, another user has detected an ad on Facebook from a person who already resells the controller in advance. Ask for $ 100, when the official price is $ 69.99. It should be noted that the new Sony platform will be commercialized earlier in North America, Mexico and Japan, starting on November 12. This means that it will be released only two days after the competition, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Godfall Creators Call DualSense “Amazing”

Keith Lee is the CEO of Counterplay Games, the studio behind Godfall. In an interview with PlayStation Magazine UK, the manager praised the DualSense technology. As he has commented, playing with this controller is “incredible”, as the haptic technology adapts to situations and offers different sensations to the player.

PlayStation 5 will arrive in Spain on November 19, but as in other territories, peripherals – including the DualSense – will begin to be sold a few days before. In the case of Europe, it will be from November 12. Players will be able to choose between a model with a reader and another without a reader (399.99 euros and 499 euros respectively), which, unlike the two Xbox Series models, do not mount different pieces of hardware.



