PS5 DualSense controller; price, date and features

Sony makes official all the details of its new command, the DualSense, which can also be purchased separately. Improvement and evolution of the DualShock.

The DualSense controller will be one of the great technological innovations of the new generation of Sony consoles, PS5. The console, which goes on sale this November 19 in Europe (a week earlier in the United States and Japan), will be accompanied by a wireless controller full of changes compared to the DualShock 4. The Japanese firm has broken down the technical characteristics in his official blog.

Final Specifications of the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller

There are many things that we already knew, starting with the haptic feedback technology and the adaptive triggers, which will make it easier for both the handles and the L2 and R2 buttons to feel the use of a bow or when we get out of the mud on the road when driving. A vehicle. It will also incorporate the CREATE button, which will replace the SHARE button, incorporating new functions in the process, which will be detailed later.

“We decided to keep everything that players loved about the DualShock 4 intact and add new functionality and an updated design,” said Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of product planning and management. As we will see below, it is a command with dimensions of 160mm x 66mm x 106mm and a weight of 280 grams. The front touchpad, Six-Axis technology for the motion sensor (six-axis gyroscope with accelerometer), a jack-type headphone port, vibration with dual triggers and haptic feedback, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C connection are maintained.

Finally, one of the aspects that most concerned the community: the battery. In this case, unlike the PS4 DualShock, which had between 800 mAh and 1000 mAh (depending on the age of the model), this time we will find a controller with 1560 mAh, so that it is expected that the autonomy will be much greater. . The price of the DualSense separately will be in Europe of 69.99 euros.



