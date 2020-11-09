PS5: DualSense battery life “is similar” to Dualshock 4

PlayStation confirms that the battery life of the DualSense, the next-generation controller that comes with the PS5, “is similar” to the Dualshock 4.

PlayStation publishes an extensive informative FAQ about the PS5, its peripherals and first titles that will accompany it during its launch. This is the case of the DualSense, where the company specifies that the battery life “is similar” to that of the Dualshock 4 in most circumstances.

To fully charge the battery, the controller needs to be connected to a power source for three hours, either the PS5 itself or one of the charging stations that are sold. The latency of the controls has been optimized compared to the previous generation.

In the future we can expect new colors, although at the moment “they have nothing to share”. Up to four DualSense can be connected at the same time on a single console. In case you want to play the PS4 catalog via backward compatibility, you can connect a Dualshock 4 to your PS5, either via USB or wirelessly. Of course, for PS5 games you will need the DualSense yes or yes.

PS5 will be region free

The same entry in the PlayStation blog gave us the news: PS5 will be region free, which means that we can play any game regardless of the origin of your purchase. This decision leaves a horizon of freedom for the user, since Xbox Series X | S also follows the same steps.

Due to the atypical structure of the console, the Japanese share a series of recommendations for use to maintain proper ventilation.

Do not place it on a carpet or a surface with long fibers.

Do not put it in a narrow or obtuse space.

Do not cover it with a cloth.

Don’t allow dust to accumulate on the vents.

PS5 will be released on November 12 in selected markets, such as Japan and the United States. A few days later, on November 19, it will debut in our country.



