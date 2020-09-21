PS5: does the monster console fit on the shelf?

The official photos of Sony’s Playstation 5 were designed to enhance the console, of course. But thanks to the Taiwanese National Communications Commission, we can see the PS5 as it really is: a big, router-like mess.

Sony announced the official measurements of the PS5, which will be approximately 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth), but these figures apparently forgot to include the base …

To help future players rethink the organization of their bookshelf, Twitter user keisawada created images showing the size of future-generation consoles compared to other items like TV and even a Nintendo Switch.

Have you already arranged a "space" in your room for the console? Tell us in the comments section!




