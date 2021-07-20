PS5 Digital May Gain Lighter Overhaul in Japan

PS5: A lighter digital version of the PlayStation 5 was listed on retailer systems in Japan earlier this week. The device also had leaked manuals, which are all in Japanese.

The matter was discussed on Twitter and, according to some users, the manuals stated that the console is around 300g lighter than the first version. The new product seems to have changes in the screw fittings, on the other hand the electrical part seems to be practically the same.

The new PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has the same inputs (HDMI, Ethernet, USB-A, USB-C), connections (Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi), 825GB on SSD, 16GB GDDR6 RAM.

The processor part is also exactly the same. The videgame must have an x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU, 8 cores/16 threds and 10 TFlops GPU, AMD Radeon with RDNA engineering.

Apparently, the code for the new model will be CFI-1100B, while the 1st version is called CFI-1000B. Check out the differences in the screws of the models below.

So, what did you think of the new lighter PS5 Digital Edition? Is he the slim version of the console? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!