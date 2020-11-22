PS5: developers will make good use of the console

Jim Ryan insists on the difficulties of having launched a new console in a year like this 2020, ensuring that he would not repeat the experience.

Despite the arrival of PS5, from Sony, and specifically the CEO of Sony IE Jim Ryan, have insisted in recent times that there are still a few years of useful life for PS4. That is approximately the time that Ryan himself believes it will take us to see titles that would be unthinkable in the fourth generation of the Japanese company, as he has stated in an interview.

“History says that it’s in the second or third year that developers really step up,” says Ryan. “These usually take a little time to get familiar with it, but it’s probably 2022 when we see great things, the same way it was 2015 or 2016 for the last generation, when the games that defined it started rolling out.”

Ryan gives numbers to show the importance of a PS4 that, according to him, still has a lot to say. “Initial sales, from launch through Christmas, about three-quarters come from players who already own a PS4, with the remaining 25% coming from a different console,” he explains. “So most PS5 buyers already own a PS4. There are about 114 million PS4s in the world, and the number of players who switch generations at the beginning is not that great.”

A complicated and unconventional launch

As usual, Ryan is also asked about the fact of having launched a new console in a year like this 2020, punctuated by a lot of inconveniences. “My two main feelings are joy, because things seem to have gone well, and relief, for having done such a difficult year,” says Ryan. “Of all the things I’ve learned this year, one of them is that I would never plan a major console launch in the midst of a global pandemic, and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

PS5 was put on sale in our country and in the rest of Europe last Thursday the 19th, counting since its launch with games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls or Sackboy: an adventure in a big way.



