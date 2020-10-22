PS5 details the multimedia applications to be presented

Sony’s new console will debut with the main platforms in its system, including Netflix or YouTube. PlayStation 5 will go on sale in a few weeks, but there are still some concrete details that need to see the light.

One of them has to do with its functionalities as a multimedia station, an aspect that the official PlayStation blog has just clarified. “We know that for many of you, PlayStation consoles don’t turn off when you stop playing video games,” wrote Phil Rosenberg of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Entertainment such as television series, music and streams” will be part of the experience on the console. Thus, the Japanese have confirmed the applications that will work from day one, which we detail below.

All applications available

Apple tv

Disney +

Netflix

Spotify

Twitch

Youtube

Amazon Prime Video

My Channel

Hulu

Peacock

It should be noted that some of these applications such as Hulu will not be available in Spain, taking into account that the service cannot be accessed from that country. However, Sony has stressed that there are more on the way, although it has not detailed more about it.

As already shown in the interface trailer, entertainment will have a dedicated space on the right side of the home, “so you can quickly switch between games and multimedia content.” You will not have to download any application from the PS Store, as you can find them directly installed.

The console will also have a control center that will allow you to manage the music quickly and accurately. In addition, a remote control will be launched that will facilitate the control of the different entertainment experiences. Of course, there will be specific buttons for services like Disney +, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.

PlayStation 5 will go on sale on November 12 in the United States, Mexico and Japan, while users and



