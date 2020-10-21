PS5 details Share Factory Studio: share photos

This free application can be installed on our console to edit and share games that we have recorded. All details confirmed.

PS5 will also feature the Share Factory Studio application. Known by PlayStation 4 users, this Sony audiovisual content editing and sharing app can be used on the company’s new generation of consoles, as announced by the renewed official PS Store website (via ResetEra). In addition, it is a version with new functions and features that we will learn about below.

“Share Factory Studio is back and does it better than ever with new features to help you personalize and share your best gaming moments,” reads the official description. Share Factory Studio can be downloaded for free on all PS5 consoles, it will be compatible with Singstar and PS Camera microphones, with the novelty that we can create videos of our saved games with the Create button in 4K resolution and with HDR.

Share your PS5 game moments directly to Twitter and YouTube

It will also have support for post-processing effects to give an added touch to the customization of those contents. So much so that it is urged, according to the official description of the app, to “create our own memes” with stickers, texts, sounds, effects, filters and more. An interesting detail for those players who have a multitude of saved content (for example, from PS4) and want to transfer them from an external device to PS5 is the new USB transfer function, which will allow importing content such as videos, images, music and effects of sound.

Share Factory Studio for PS5 will be compatible with YouTube and Twitter, so that we can directly share the contents to these social networks without leaving the app. In addition, it is mentioned that it will be possible to share everything also from Game Base, although we currently do not know what the latter is about.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition hit stores this November 19 in Europe with two models, for 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively; a week earlier in the rest of the world. The console will come accompanied by names like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Destruction AllStars and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.



