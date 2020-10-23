PS5 details Netflix, YouTube, Disney +, Twitch and Spotify

Sony confirms which apps will arrive in Spain out of the box with PlayStation 5, if they will be integrated and how they will work live during the games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed through the official PlayStation Blog in Spanish which apps will launch with PS5 starting this November 19 in Spain (a week earlier in territories far from Europe). After confirming the new multimedia controller that will be sold separately, it is time to detail which apps will be integrated into the console and how they will work in our gaming experience.

Netflix, YouTube, Disney +, Twitch, Apple TV, Spotify … available on PS5

Sony wants the PS5 to be a versatile console with which to enjoy an experience with integrated entertainment: movies, TV shows, music or live broadcasts of games. Therefore, it will no longer be necessary to download the applications from the PS Store, but everything will be available in the Contents section. YouTube, Netflix, Twitch, Spotify, Disney + and Apple TV are the confirmed ones, but there will be more in the future.

Spotify: those who want to play while listening to music, it will be possible to play our favorite songs in the background while we play on PS5. The entire catalog – more than 60 million songs – will be available at launch, so it will be so easy to access the app and log in; similar to how it was on PS4.

YouTube: it is also integrated and will allow you to stream and share games directly on our YouTube channel.

Twitch: fully integrated into PS5. Now we can see or broadcast broadcasts of our games live and comment with other users through the chat communities of the console.

Netflix: will arrive with the complete library, similar to Spotify, with thousands of series and movies. In this case, it is not indicated if content can be seen while we play, but everything suggests that it is not. Disney +: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic come together in a single app with productions like The Mandalorian or The Simpsons. Like the rest, it requires an active account and subscription; integrated in Contents.

Apple TV: will include all the news and recommendations of Apple TV. It will allow you to buy or rent movies and series as well as recover old Apple purchases. It will also come to PS4.

PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will hit stores at a price of 499 euros for the model with a disc player and 399 euros for the option without a disc player this November 12; November 19 in Europe. You can consult the list of starting games here.



