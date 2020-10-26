PS5: Destruction AllStars delayed until February

The title, which was to be the launch game for Sony’s new console, will be available free on the service for two months.

A new turn of events when there are just a few weeks to go on sale PS5, the new Sony system. Destruction AllStars will no longer be a console launch game. This was announced by Pete Smith, director of the video game, in a new entry on the official PlayStation blog. This wild driving action video game by Lucid Games (and under the PlayStation Studios umbrella) is delayed until February and will be included for two months on the PlayStation Plus service.

“We wanted to provide a quick update on new plans regarding Destruction AllStars,” begins Smith. “We have decided to delay the launch of the game from November 2020 to February 2021, at which time it will be part of PlayStation Plus for two months and at no additional cost.”

Money back

The developer has acknowledged that this news may be “disappointing” for all those who expected to enjoy the title at launch, but have also asked for understanding for the decision made. “All those who have already reserved the game through the PlaySatation Store, PlayStation.com or the stores” will receive their money back. Smith also points out that next week they will present a new trailer with more details about what we will find when the product is finished.

Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer focused video game that “is best when you compete with players” from all over the world. “We want the maximum number of players to experience the battle on PS5, and what better way to do that than by providing the game to PlayStation Plus members?

PS5 will go on sale on November 19 in Spain and the rest of Europe, while North American, Mexican and Japanese players will be able to access it a few days before, on November 12. Titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls or Sackboy: An adventure in a big way will be available from day one.



