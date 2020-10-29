PS5: Demon’s Souls wins gameplay video with boss fight

Surely the remake of Demon’s Souls is one of the most anticipated PS5 titles, and today (29), a new gameplay video has been revealed on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. Check it out below:

In addition, the title also received another new video from Famitsu with new details, check below:

According to the video, Demon’s Souls will have two graphics modes: Cinematic (4K and 30 fps) and Performance (dynamic 4K and 60 fps). The game will also have a photo mode, with several filters, including a classic that leaves the game with its original PS3 appearance.

In the original, the Nexus had a sixth Archstone, which many fans believed contained a new world that was taken from the PS3 version. With the announcement of the remake, a lot of speculation was created around this, however, Gavin Moore, creative director, confirmed that this will not be the case.

An important detail is that the title will have no difficulty options, but World Tendency will be included, with an improved interface for the player to know what state his world is in.

Some bugs have been fixed, but others that were once worthy of big memes will still be available.



