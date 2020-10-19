PS5: Demon’s Souls menu song appears on the net

Through an audio leak sent to Sony’s servers, social network users and fans got to know the Demon’s Souls Remake soundtrack that will play on the PS5 boot menu. And the choice could not have been different, since the comforting Nexus song, “Maiden in Black” was selected to be played while browsing the game’s information. Check it out below:

Remake

“Please enjoy some music from the Demon’s Souls Remake soundtrack”

Original

As it was already enabled on PlayStation 4, the original music feature started when we scrolled down after selecting a title installed on the console. Not all games had an art or soundtrack, but most of them brought a very striking sound to the game. And it looks like PS5 will be no different.

The song will get a shorter remixed version, rich in instrumentalization, with new background sounds and ringtones that give a more lively and less melancholy atmosphere, exactly the opposite of what happened in the original music. Check below for a comparison between the PS5 remake and the PlayStation 3 version.

Demon’s Souls Remake will be released on November 12 for the PlayStation 5.



