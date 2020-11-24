PS5: Deathloop will take advantage of DualSense functions

Arkane Lyon, the creators of Dishonored, detail ow the new PlayStation 5 controller will be used, which will capture different sensations.

Microsoft and Zenimax Media, the company that owns Bethesda, announced their agreement to integrate all of these studios into Xbox Game Studios. The forecast is that the operation will close in 2021, but the temporary exclusivity of Deathloop on PS5 will remain. Anne Lewis, senior content manager at Arkane Lyon, has shared a post on the official PlayStation blog, in which she has confirmed that they will use all the features of the DualSense, the new PS5 controller. This will take advantage of both haptic technology and adaptive triggers and speakers.

This is how Deathloop takes advantage of the DualSense

Lewis has mentioned that players will be able to access a very varied arsenal of weapons, “an arsenal that feels as good as it looks, because it is an Arkane game, after all,” he says. “With Deathloop’s dynamic weapons, all of them will feel uniquely in your hands.” That means that the feeling will be different when you shoot, reload or aim at your target. As an example, she has put the PT-6 Stiker, a weapon into which you insert the bullets in handfuls and you can feel them fall inside. “Feel the resistance of the adaptive trigger as you aim to fire and the immediate recoil” when you shoot.

Arkane explains that from time to time the weapon will jam. That will mean that the DualSense triggers will be locked in the middle of the trip, so before the interface alerts you that it has happened, you will already know. What’s more, not everything has to do with weapons, as even Colt’s own movement, the character, will feel different depending on the action. Climbing is not the same as walking stealthily or fast. Finally, the speaker on the controller will allow you to hear sounds such as bullets, the radio or the trigger of your weapon.

Deathloop will go on sale on May 21, 2021, with a full year exclusive on PS5.



