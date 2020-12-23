PS5 Deals on PS Store: FIFA 21, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

PS Store begins its Christmas sales period until next January 9 in a multitude of games; including native PlayStation 5 titles.

The ‘January Sales’ have started on the PS Store. Sony’s digital store with PS4 and PS5 videogames kicks off its now traditional day of offers on titles of all kinds; some of them with really interesting discounts. If you have been able to get hold of a PS5 (which is backward compatible with almost all PlayStation 4 games), you probably want to expand your collection with games with a native PS5 version.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, FIFA 21, Godfall, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and more

Because there are backwards compatible titles (that is, the PS4 version runs on PS5) and others that have been updated to take advantage of the hardware of the new Sony console. And those are the titles that we collect below; from FIFA 21 – whose graphical improvements are considerable – through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Godfall, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, DiRT 5 and many more.

All the offers that we leave below are available until next January 9. The list is governed by the following parameters, as we always do in this type of publication: name of the game, price on offer once the discount has been applied in the period of validity of the promotion, direct link to PS Sotre and percentage reduced with respect to the usual RRP . In those where we indicate “PS4 & PS5” it is because when buying an edition we take both.

And you, what games would you like to play first?

FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4 & PS5 for 35.09 euros (61% discount)

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 34.29 euros (51% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5 for 48.99 euros (30% discount)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 41.99 euros (30% discount)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 for 21.99 euros (60% discount)

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition PS4 & PS5 for 37.49 euros (50% discount)

Watch Dogs Legion PS4 & PS5 for 41.99 euros (40% discount)

Godfall for 59.99 euros (25% discount)

Observer: System Redux for 23.99 euros (20% discount)

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light + Season PS4 & PS5 for 37.49 euros (25% discount)



