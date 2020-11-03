PS5: Days Gone will run in dynamic 4K and 60 fps

Days Gone is one of the PlayStation 4 games that will be featured on the next console in the family, and for those who are interested in reliving this adventure, Bend Studio has revealed what we can expect from the PlayStation 5 game edition.

In a message published on Twitter, the producer revealed that the game for PlayStation 5 will run at up to 60 frames per second, in addition to having dynamic 4K resolution and the possibility to transfer the progress made on PlayStation 4.

Check out the announcement made by the producer below:

Remember that the game received a 25GB update a few days ago, and most likely it is related to these game improvements in the PlayStation 5 edition.

