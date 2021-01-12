PS5 Dates: Pragmata, Project Athia, GhostWire: Tokyo

A new Sony trailer for the CES 2021 conference confirms the launch window for a multitude of PS5 games for 2021.

Sony has held its digital conference dedicated to the CES 2021 event at dawn this Monday and, with this, the Japanese firm has offered a new trailer where it confirms the release date of many of its exclusive video games for this year and beyond on PS5 ; among them, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray or Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Date changes in some exclusive PS5 games

What stands out the most, however, are the delays. As a result of COVID-19 and other reasons, many titles move their release window to a later date, thus resulting in a change to Sony Corporation’s roadmap in the PlayStation 5 exclusives lineup. Returnal remains dated. for March 19, while Kena: Bridge of Spirits (initially scheduled for late 2020) is due out in March.

Dates PS5

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the newest from Tango Gameworks and Shinji Mikami, will finally come out in October, while Project Athia (Square Enix) now specifies a little more when we can play it: January 2022. Pragmata (Capcom) is also far behind, for 2023, previously planned for some undetermined time in 2022.

Finally, within PlayStation Studios it transcends that Horizon: Forbidden West will be released in 2021, as planned, presumably for the second half of the year; and Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, which was going to appear in the PS5 “launch window”, now only appears as “2021”. It remains to be seen when its final date is set to confirm or deny a possible delay.

PS5 calendar: release dates for their games for 2021 and beyond

Hitman III – January 2021

Returnal – March 19, 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – March 2021

Solar Ash – June 2021

Little Devil Inside – July 2021

Ghostwire: Tokyo – October 2021

Stray – October 2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 2021

Horizon Forbidden West – 2021

Project Athia – January 2022

Pragmata – 2023